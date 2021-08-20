By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield manufacturing company has been approved for a $2.1 million loan to purchase equipment and inventory.
The loan for Industrial Plating & Machine (IPM), located on Rt. 52 in Brushfork, is through the West Virginia Economic Development Authority (WVEDA).
“We’re doing everything we can here in West Virginia to develop and advance business prosperity and economic welfare and I want to thank the WVEDA for being part of that process by providing financial assistance to some truly incredible businesses today,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who is Chairman of the WVEDA.
The loan is funded through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Before the pandemic, IPM, which manufactures precision parts for mining operations and various industries, saw business pick up enough to hire up to 100 new employees in 2019.
Those job openings were for machinists, welders and mechanics.
The WVEDA is administered by a nine-member board of directors made up of the governor, tax commissioner and seven at-large members appointed by the governor. The WVEDA has statutory authority to borrow funds from the West Virginia Board of Treasury Investments to loan to borrowers for business development projects. Loans are secured with terms set by the board. The amount WVEDA may lend for projects varies depending upon the nature of the project and form of lending, as prescribed by the board.
The loan to IPM was one of four announced for a total of $6 million.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
