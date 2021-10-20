Orders being accepted for Veteran Banners
RICHLANDS, VA — The Veterans Celebration Committee for the Town of Richlands is now accepting orders for the second phase of the Veteran Banner project that will adorn the streets of Richlands to honor all active duty military and veterans until Friday, October 22, 2021 so banners can be displayed throughout the town for Veterans Day.
This project will serve as an annual event and additional banners will be added yearly. Anyone wishing to purchase a banner needs to fill out an order form by visiting the Town of Richlands Community Development office, 1413 Front Street, Richlands, Virginia 24641. Additional request for forms can be made by calling Ashley Harris (276) 329-6067 or emailing aharris@richlands-va.gov.
The cost is a onetime $50 per banner fee and make checks payable to the Town of Richlands, along with order form with Veteran’s/active duty military name-picture-service dates-branch of service-military rank, as well as contact information of person purchasing banner. Please note in memo: Veterans Banner For more information contact: Ashley Harris (276) 329-6067
Participants wanted for art exhibition
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2021 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. This year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs depicting: “What does America’s newest national park – the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – mean to you?” Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Entries will be accepted beginning Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 6, 2021. Only one entry may be submitted per student. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25. Artwork can be standard postcard size, 5” W x 3-1/2” H or 6” W x 4-1/4” H with a maximum size of 11” W x 6” H and maximum weight of 3 pounds. Painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography, and mixed media are all acceptable mediums. All artwork must include a submission form.
For more information, contact Charles Morris, WVDACH Director of Museums, by phone at 304-558-0220 or by email at Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.
Alzheimer’s Association director to speak at BSC
BLUEFIELD — Sharon M. Covert, Executive Director/Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter, will be the featured speaker at Bluefield State College on October 25. The program, which is open to the public, will begin at 1 pm in the Basic Science Auditorium.
Covert has over 30 years’ experience in public health and chronic disease prevention. Her presentation will cover topics including: Identifying common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia; Explaining the process for assessing and identifying challenging behaviors; Strategies to address common dementia-related behaviors; and Understanding resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association.
The program can be viewed remotely via Google Meet: video call link: https://meet.google.com/wxc-papx-emn or dial (US) 1-856-087-0226 PIN: 795 087 519#
Bottle filling station awarded
CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water announced the recipients of its third annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 18 schools, public buildings, and community centers in eight counties throughout the state.
In Mercer County, the award went to Mercer Christian Academy, a private, non-profit Christian school for grades K3-12.
Wytheville concert series to begin
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Wytheville Concert Series kicks off its 12th season this Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. at Wytheville Presbyterian Church. Internationally acclaimed pianist and Virginia native, Harold Brown will perform with violinist Kevin Matheson two of the most famous works written for violin and piano: Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” and Brahms masterful “Sonata No. 3 in D Minor.” Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the musicians. Masks and social distancing are requested while inside the church.
Wytheville Concert Series performances are presented by St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wytheville Presbyterian Church, and the MacDowell Music Club and are under the artistic direction of Kevin Matheson. For more information, please visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.
Princeton Rotary sets annual Pancake Day
PRINCETON — Support the Rotary Club of Princeton while having a great breakfast! Our annual Pancake Day fundraiser will take place on Friday, November 5th from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Orders are only $5.00 each and include three delicious pancakes, bacon AND sausage, butter, and syrup!
Tickets can be purchased at MCNB Bank and City National Bank in Princeton.
Pick-up orders will be ready at First United Methodist Church in Princeton, or delivery is available for businesses/groups with 10 or more orders! To schedule delivery, email lucastammie7@gmail.com. Email princetonrotary@yahoo.com for more details or send us a message on Facebook. Tickets can also be purchased from any Rotary member.
All proceeds benefit our local service projects right here in our community!
Kids invited to enter business pitch contest
CHARLESTON – The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and Financial Literacy Boot Camp are inviting kids between of the ages of 6 and 18 to the 2021 WV Kids Business Expo & Small Business Pitch Contest. This virtual event is scheduled for Nov. 20. November is National Entrepreneurship Month.
“Kidpreneurs” can enter by submitting a 1-minute video to funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com and describing their business idea and how they would invest prize money in that business. The first-place prize is $300. Second is $200, and third is $100, with an additional People’s Choice Award.
The registration fee is $10, and they can enter at bit.ly/2021WVKidsBusinessExpo. The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Winners are announced at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 on the Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. Facebook Page.
