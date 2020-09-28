PRINCETON — Motorists who use Brick Street in Princeton will have to find an alternate route next week for five days.
City Manager Mike Webb said the project to replace the bridge on Brick Street near CMS Inc. is near completion and the new one must be put into place.
That requires the street to be closed to through traffic.
“The West Virginia Department of Highways is finalizing the construction of the new bridge on Brick Street,” he said. “Once finished, the new bridge will be slid over into place, replacing the current bridge.”
Brick Street will be closed while this ‘sliding over’ of the new bridge is done, he said.
Closure will start Monday, Sept. 28 and last through Friday, Oct.2.
Brick Street is used by many because it connects from the Crossroads (near Grant’s) to Stafford Drive.
