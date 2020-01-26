PRINCETON — The May 12 primary will decide which Republican candidate for Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney will be on the ballot in November, and will most likely run unopposed.
Former Bluefield city attorney Brian Cochran of Princeton has filed as a Republican to oppose Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler of Bramwell.
Sitler, also a Republican, filed earlier. He has worked in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since Jan. 1, 2005, and was elected to his current position in 2016.
No one else had filed late Saturday, which was the last day to file to run for office. If that stands, either Sitler or Cochran will be the only name on the November ballot for the position.
Cochran is an attorney with Brewster Morehous in Bluefield.
He is a former law enforcement officer with 16 years of criminal and traffic investigation experience in West Virginia, including 12 years as a trooper with the West Virginia State Police.
The deadline for filing was at midnight on Saturday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.