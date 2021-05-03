BRAMWELL — The Town of Bramwell is ready for the $140,000 from the American Rescue Plan, with a project already in mind.
Mayor Lou Stoker said the money has not yet been received and no action has been taken but town council has discussed the possibilities.
“We do have a situation that has been ongoing for many years about the two water dams that used to provide our water supply,” she said.
Although the town now gets is water from the Bluewell Public Service District, the dams have been used for recreation, including fishing, picnicking and other community activities.
At least part of the money from the rescue plan, $70,000 this year and $70,000 in 2022, will be earmarked for an engineering study of dams.
Stoker said the problem is, the dams may or may not be in compliance with state DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) regulatlons, which could jeopardize their use and even existence.
“The first work would be to have engineers to do an evaluation to see what should be done and what we can do,” she said, referring to any possible problems that must be mitigated to be in complete compliance.
Stoker said the DEP has not yet examined the dams because they need the engineering evaluation report first. The dams are inspected regularly, though, for any possible dangers, like flooding.
In the meantime, members of the Bramwell Sportsman’s Club volunteeered to take care of keeping up the lakes, with the upper one erected before 1900 and the lower reservoir built in the mid-1900s to be used for a water supply.
Use of the lake for fishing started only two years ago.
“We have to keep vegetation close to the lake away from the water’s edge,” she said.
Stoker said events for young people are held at the lakes, including a fishing tournament, lessons on making a fishing pole and archery classes as well as cookouts.
Motorless boats like paddle boats can be used at the lakes, which sit on 96 acres.
The area has become important to the town, she said, and no one wants to take a chance on the DEP deciding the dams are not in compliance with any state regulations.
“We as a community and as a governing body don’t want to see that happen,” she said. “It’s a wonderful treasure that we want to keep.”
