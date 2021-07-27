CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID cases continues to rise in both Virginias.
As of Monday, West Virginia recorded 1,567 active cases, almost doubling the cases from just two weeks ago.
Not only that, hospitalizations have seen a marked rise as well, hitting 96 on Monday, up from a recent low of 52. The number of patients in ICU around the state has increased from 17 to 38 and those on ventilators have jumped from six to 19.
Mercer County’s new case count saw a sharp rise last week with 38 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 61, up from 41 a week ago.
McDowell County remains steady at 35 active cases and Monroe County has seven.
In Virginia, the seven-day average of new COVID cases has increased from 129 on June 20 to 671 on Monday.
Total number of COVID hospitalizations have risen from 195 on July 5 to 415 on Monday.
The Delta variant also continues to spread around the country.
Only 35 cases of Delta had been confirmed in West Virginia as of last week, but that number is expected to rise.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said last week this variant is more contagious and more dangerous than the others, and it is coming.
“If we look around the country, in the last two weeks, we’ve now seen a tripling of the number of new cases of COVID-19,” he said. “As we look at West Virginia, we’re still relatively early. But, based on every other place that we’ve seen, the Delta variant will take over and be the most common variant in West Virginia real soon.”
All health officials say vaccinations are the key to stopping the Delta and COVID all together.
“There is really no time to wait,” Marsh said. “Every West Virginian that hasn’t been vaccinated is at great risk with this Delta variant. Today is the day. Now is the time.”
Vaccines are very effective, he added, with an almost 100 percent protection against death.
“I am very worried,” Marsh said. “This (Delta variant) is different. it is much worse. I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but the more I learn about this the more I am worrying.”
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping has been talking about the dangers of the Delta variant and the need for vaccinations for weeks, as the rate of vaccinations in the county rises only slightly.
According to the DHHR, 49.6 percent of those eligible (at least 12 years old) for a vaccine in the county have now had at least one dose, but that remains far short of the 70 percent goal for the state.
Those statistics are even lower in McDowell County, which stands at 45 percent (of 12 and older) with Monroe County having the lowest rate at only 42.8 percent.
Statewide, 55.2 percent of the eligible population has had at least one dose.
Topping said the county saw 13 new COVID cases over the weekend.
“The numbers are creeping back up and that worries me,” he said. “We really need for people to pay attention and they need to get their vaccines.”
The Delta variant is “serious stuff,” he said. “We are just lucky it has not got to us yet.”
However, since not all positive tests are screened for the variant and with a longer wait period to receive a determination, no one knows for sure at this point if it is not already here.
“We are surrounded by it,” he said. “It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when.”
Topping said the Delta variant spreads about 100 times easier than the original COVID.
“I don’t want to scare people, but I want to make them aware that this is out there and it’s going to get here.”
Another aspect of this to be aware of is the possibility of returning to a mask mandate, he added, an option Gov. Jim Justice has not ruled out if another surge occurs.
“This could happen,” Topping said. “I want people to be informed and if it does they will understand what is going on and why it may happen. We don’t want to, but we may have to.”
The best way to prevent any of that scenario is to get vaccinated.
“I am all for individual rights,” he said. “But I don’t want to get it (COVID) and I don’t want to give it to someone else. That is where my individual rights end.”
Topping said many health organizations are now requiring all employees to be vaccinated and a hospital in Dallas terminated 150 employees who refused.
According The Associated Press, the Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first federal agency to require all health care workers to be vaccinated for COVID.
Topping said the Health Department will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and no appointments are necessary.
A vaccine clinic will also be held in Gary in McDowell County on Thursday.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Bluefield Alumnae Chapter, in collaboration with the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC), will conduct the free walk-up clinic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church located on Venus Road (Gary Bottom}.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. No appointment is necessary and anyone in McDowell County may come. Children as young as 12 years old may also receive the vaccine.
Mount View High School Class of 2000, and nurse practitioner Keisha Thompson James, daughter of Mary Lucy Hamilton, will be heading the team of healthcare professionals who will administer the vaccines.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.