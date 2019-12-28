Boosting tourism businesses

GRUNDY, Va. — The Spearhead Trail ATV System in Virginia continues to expand and will eventually include about 500 miles of trails across Southwest Virginia, including Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
Shawn Lindsey, director of the Spearhead Trail system in Tazewell County, said at the recent extension of the Old Pocahontas Trail that more trail miles are coming.
A new trail is also being built that will connect to the Richlands area, he said, and the total mileage on Spearhead in the county will eventually be about 200 miles.
The plan is to connect all counties in the Spearhead system: Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell, Dickenson, Wise, Scott and Lee and the City of Norton.
In the near future, the Spearhead will also connect with the Hatfield-McCoy system in West Virginia, which has about 700 miles of trails, with the connection running between Pocahontas, Va. and Bramwell, W.Va.
But as the number of visitors coming to ride the trails increasing and with more anticipated when riders can easily access both trails, having enough accommodations is an ongoing issue in both states.
That’s one reason the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) helps entrepreneurs expand in ATV and other businesses.
Assisted with a grant from VCEDA, Billy Brook Owens’ company, Daisy’s Cabins LLC, will add an additional cabin to their Hoot Owl Hideaway in Grundy, Va., near the Spearhead’s Coal Canyon Trail.
Hoot Owl Hideaway, located on 42 acres of property on Hoot Howl Mountain, was the Owens’ first cabin and is being rented while renovations are ongoing in between rentals.
The cabin was originally a two-room log house built in the late 1800 and has seen several owners through the years and has undergone a lot of renovations and additions to get to its current state, Billy Owens said.
“Being a small business, there’s no way we could have afforded to do all the renovations we needed to do without the VCEDA grant,” Owens said in the announcement. “Seeing families gather here and bringing the house back to life has brought great joy to us.”
The grant is up to $10,000 and is from the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant.
“Assisting small businesses to achieve their individual growth plans while at the same time creating jobs is what the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant fund was set up to do,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “Daisy’s Cabins has plans to both renovate an existing cabin and to build a new cabin, which further fits with VCEDA’s past support for tourism-related projects in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region.”
The cabin is primarily marketed to ATV riders due to its proximity to Coal Canyon, however, the property also features a pond stocked with catfish for those who might want to do a little fishing while they are in the mountains.
“We were not really looking to start a business, but it just fell into line,” Owens said. “My parents built a cabin several years ago and the Coal Canyon Trail runs through their property and then we purchased the Hoot Owls property and started renting it last June.”
His parents’ cabin, Elk Ridge, which sleeps up to 10, is marketed with the Hoot Owl cabin on a joint Knotty Poplar Cabins website.
Owens said since he and Brooke first rented their Hoot Owl Hideaway cabin, visitors from 13 states have stayed in the cabin, including those from Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida, South Carolina and California.
“It’s fun to be a part of helping families and friends to make good memories,” Brooke Owens added.
Owens, who works for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, said he and Brooke, who manages the cabin business and also works as a probation officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections, hope to be able to add two additional employees to the cabin business as it grows in the future.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy system, recently said that the lack of accommodations continues to be a problem, especially when the system is poised to break another record this year in permit sales, nearing 55,000.
“We are seeing some development along the trail,” he said. “We are always hoping the existing providers will add some more rooms and expand.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.