WELCH — For McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson, the bond sale recently made by the state Turnpike Authority to fund a Coalfields Expressway extension from Pineville to Welch is a godsend.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement last week about the bond sale, which netted a total of $423 million, with more than $200 million going toward the extension.
“That road, when complete to Welch, will be a very big deal,” Patterson said, adding there are many reasons why it is so crucial since access to the county has always been limited to smaller curvy roads.
Not only will it help residents travel to Beckley and Charleston and I-77 and I-64 much faster and more safely, it will help open the county up for tourism and economic development.
“The Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails will see more people because of easier access into the county,” he said.
Patterson said the bottom line is the highway is essential to open up the county for easier access.
“We have to have some businesses here,” he said of the struggling economy in a county that has no easy four-lane access. “it will help with economic development and that is what we have to have.”
McDowell County has declined in population as the coal industry has declined, with the tax based continuing to drop.
A Walmart store in Kimball closed in 2016, leaving the county with few shopping options.
The Coalfields Expressway is slated to eventually go through the county, exiting into Virginia in the Bradshaw area, and providing easier access to Rt. 460, Rt. 23 and I-81.
King Coal Highway, which will pass through the county on the northern side, connects to Mercer County and I-77 when it is finished.
Patterson said it is difficult for the county to survive, and infrastructure, including roads, water and sewer, and broadband are all essential.
Former Sheriff and Magistrate Martin West said he is on the board for the Coalfields Expressway and “they haven’t had a meeting since COVID started.”
“I may not be on the board, because no one has contacted me,” he said. “The McDowell County Commission appointed me and then COVID happened. It’s a shame nobody cares about poor McDowell County.”
West said such a huge announcement should have been made in the county.
“I would like to see our two U.S. Senators (Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito) along with Governor Justice come to Welch and make these announcements and actually follow up with some concrete evidence of these statements,” he said. “ I would be the first to congratulate them on this historical announcement.”
West said the expressway to Welch is “not that far from completion. But it’s taken an eternity to get this far.”
“I was in these Senators’ office two years ago about the drug overdose numbers for Southern West Virginia and got a lot of promises,” he said. “Please come here and deliver these messages and let us look you in the face and shake everyone s hand personally so we can follow up.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
