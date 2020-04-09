BLUEFIELD — A boil water notice was issued Wednesday for some Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District customers after a main water line broke.
The boil water notice applies to consumers from the Bull Tail Hollow Road section and along Mercer Mall Road from Meade Tractor Supply to Airport Road, according to a representative of the PSD. Water should be boiled for at least a minute and allowed to cool before using. The boil water notice could continue for up to a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.