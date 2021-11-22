PRINCETON — West Virginia American Water has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 90 customers on the following streets in Princeton: Hill Street, Caboose Circle, Easy Street, Loco Lane, 260-400 Estill Street, Mink Farm Road, Hops Street, North McNutt Avenue from Hops Street to North Wickham Avenue, and North Wickham Avenue from 707 North Wickham Avenue to McNutt Avenue. The advisory followed a main break.
Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards. Therefore, there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption.
West Virginia American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other West Virginia American Water customers in the affected area. For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
