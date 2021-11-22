BLUEFIELD — West Virginia American Water has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory affecting approximately 100 customers on Cherrywood Lane, Augusta Street Extension, and College Avenue between Copley Avenue and 2020 College Avenue. The advisory was due to the installation of two main line valves. Customers will be notified by the CodeRED emergency notification system.
Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards. Therefore, there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption. Customers will be notified of the lifting of the advisory by the CodeRED emergency notification system.
West Virginia American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other West Virginia American Water customers in the affected area. For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.