BLUEFIELD — West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 65 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Groveland Drive from Media Street to Wyoming Street, Rockwood road, Ridgecrest Road, and East Drive. The advisory follows a main break, which crews are working to repair as quickly as possible. Service restoration is expected by 6:00 p.m. Affected customers will be notified of the advisory byt he American Water emergency notification system.
Once service is restored, affected customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.
West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:
• Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water;
• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;
• Provide pets with boiled water after cooling;
• Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;
• Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
Once the system recovers, West Virginia American Water will be collecting additional water quality samples in the area of the outage, which require a minimum of 24 hours for analysis. Customers will be notified in the same manner once the analysis is complete and the advisory can be lifted. For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
