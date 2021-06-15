PRINCETON — The Mercer County Board of Education is scheduled to consider selecting a new superintendent of schools today.
Members of the board will meet at 4 p.m. and the agenda includes “consideration of appointment of new superintendent and contract.”
Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, said no information about who is being considered has been released.
Dr. Deborah Akers, who had been superintendent of schools since 1993, recently announced her retirement.
Akers had served in the school system for 47 year, with 32 of those years in administration in Mercer County schools.
She started her career as an elementary school teacher in 1974. In 1980, she became the coordinator of in service and continuing education/elementary supervisor at the central office for Mercer County Schools. From there, she held the positions of coordinator of planning, research and evaluation, personnel director, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent.
Akers, who was the first woman to hold the top position in a school system in Southern West Virginia, has had a tenure with marked accomplishments.
New schools built under her leadership are Bluefield Primary, Mountain Valley, Oakvale Elementary, Princeton Primary, Bluefield Intermediate, PikeView High School and PikeView Middle School. The West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) has also approved a $9.6 million grant for the construction of a new school to consolidate the aging schools in Bluewell and Brushfork.
Additional classrooms and spaces have been added to Princeton High School, Princeton Middle School and Bluefield High School. Major improvement projects such as roof replacement and HVAC updates have been completed in many schools.
Akers recently said a project to get Mountain View Elementary and Bluefield Primary School as well as the upcoming school for the Bluewell area started several years ago.
Since the SBA has approved a grant for the new school, Akers said it was a good time to retire.
The county school system is in a good position with the grant in place as well as federal funding that stabilizes staffing for about two years, so it will make the transition to a new superintendent smoother, she said.
“It puts me in a position of feeling like we’ve accomplished that,” Akers said when announcing her retirement. “It’s been an honor to serve Mercer County, being my home county, as superintendent.”
