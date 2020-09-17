GRUNDY, Va. — The death of a missing man who was found in his vehicle on a Bradshaw Mountain road in Buchanan County is being investigated as suspicious, members of the local sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances leading up to the discovery of a male subject that was found in his vehicle on Marigold Road off of Davis Ridge Road in the Bradshaw Mountain area of Buchanan County, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Sheriff John McClanahan. The male subject was transported to Buchanan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The deceased has been identified as Kevin Allen Citarelli, 24, of Hurley, Va., according to investigators. His family had reported him missing, and he was last seen on Friday, Sept.11.
The body has been sent to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District in Roanoke, Va., for an autopsy. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death, Buchanan County investigators said.
