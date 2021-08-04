BLUEFIELD — Grants funded environmental and abatement work, and preliminary architectural work at building housing the new Bluestone Family Practice off Bland Street in downtown Bluefield. The Bluestone Health Association paid for the building’s renovations, according to Linda Hutchens, the association’s CEO.
Bluestone Health pays for new clinic's renovations
- Staff Report
-
-
