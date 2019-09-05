BLUEFIELD — Commerce Street in Bluefield will be rocking with blues music Saturday, and someone will win the keys to a new car after a raffle drawing.
Sounds from the Fifth Annual Bluefield Blues Festival will roll around downtown starting at 2 p.m. and lasting through the evening.
The festival, sponsored by the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS), will feature five acts.
This year’s line up starts with The Tommy Cox Band out of Lynchburg, Va., taking the stage at 2 p.m. Playing their mix of blues and rock, the band has been a hit with audiences since 2011.
Next on the main stage at 3:30 p.m. is Bristol, Tenn. based The Billy Crawford Band, with lead guitarist Billy Crawford laying down burning blues with energy and mastery of dynamics.
Local favorites Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen follow at 5 p.m. with an eclectic lineup of classic rock, country, oldies, blues, funk, disco and bluegrass.
At 6:30 p.m., Florida based Packrat’s Smokehouse takes the stage. These national recording artists have toured with Third Eye Blind, Jim Belushi an the Blues Brothers Band and many more, with their hot Florida Swamp Blues.
Topping off the day, Nikki Hill will start her performance at 8 p.m. This North Carolina based artist has been described as “a spitfire with the soul-drenched voice of Etta James” and she has just released her new album, Nikki Hill “Feline Roots.”
“The songs imagine the southern soul rocker at times waving her flag in surrender, then in the next moment finding her way back into the climb, bending through supercharged blues, punk soul, revival tent gospel, rockabilly shouts, whatever it takes to get there. Nikki has never been afraid to take the road less traveled, and it’s clear with ‘Feline Roots’ that she’s living every word,” according to a review.
Shows will be rain or shine and event coordinator Michelle Cole said the festival will be the best ever and encourages residents to attend.
“It is important for people to come support the Blues Fest because without attendance we cannot continue to host the event,” she said. “This is such an amenity to downtown Bluefield!”
Gates will open at 1 p.m. and admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Grant’s Supermarket stores or online at Eventbrite, at www.bluefieldbluesfest.com or through the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BluefieldBluesFest/.
Beverages will be available as well as food vendors.
A special event at the festival will be the announcement of the winner of Bluefield Preservation Society’s Buick Cascada. Tom Cole and City of Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin will the draw the winning ticket at 7 p.m.
Cole Chevy donated the 2018 convertible to the BPS to raise money for the restoration of the Granada Theater, which is also on Commerce Street.
