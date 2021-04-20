BLUEFIELD, Va. — After a joint public hearing and a vote by the Bluefield, Va. Planning Commission, the Town Council voted April 13 to remove Section Five of the definition of modular homes found in the current Town Code which states any modular homes must be absent of axels and frames.
This code change will allow modular homes with axels and frames to be placed in the Town of Bluefield, Va., according to Zoning Administrator Kris Williams.
Previously, only crane-set modular homes could be placed within the town, Williams said. This code change will allow the citizens more options when selecting a modular home in the Town of Bluefield, Va.
Questions regarding modular homes can be addressed by calling Williams during the town’s regular business hours.
