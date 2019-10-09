By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A newly formed Economic Development Authority (EDA) for the City of Bluefield will soon receive its first property.
Bluefield City Board on Tuesday approved the first reading of an ordinance to transfer ownership of the Elks building on Raleigh Street to the EDA.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the city acquired the building and put a new roof on it and the EDA has the statutory authority the city does not have in marketing it for use.
An EDA does not fall under the stricter state guidelines for cities on handling property, making it easier to manage rentals, for example.
Mayor Ron Martin said the building was brought for $82,000 using funding donated by a local foundation and the city then installed a new roof.
“Any development we have with it is a positive for the city and we need to more forward with this,” he said.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said his office is preparing a RFP (request for proposal) to market the building for future business use.
“We will have that ready after the official transfer,” he said, referring to next month’s second and final reading.
Martin also asked about insuring the building and Spencer said that issue will be addressed as well.
Cline said the building has historic significance and the Elks club has a large stained glass piece inside that it plans to take out and preserve.
The wood around it is in poor condition, he said, but the stained glass itself is in “excellent” condition.
Cline also told Martin that the “Elks” name outside the building will also be left intact.
“We don’t want to lose that,” he said. “This is a historic structure.”
In a nomination form to the National Register of Historic Places for the Bluefield Downtown Historic District filed in 1986, the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Building was described this way:
“A three story brick Neo-classical building, six bays by seven bays, that is one of the most important architectural and historic landmarks in Bluefield. Constructed in 1902 for the B.P.O.E. No. 269, it was extensively remodeled in 1927. It has a grandiose overscale two story entrance that is three bays wide, framed in limestone with a flat frieze entablature and stepped pediment. Stone columns with stylized Corinthian capitols support the entrance and rest on large plinth blocks. The first floor is a limestone ashlar veneer with large display windows, flat headed, and a flat pediment over the side entrance with pilasters. The second floor has four over four flat headed windows with soldier course lintels and stone corner caps. The third floor windows are headed with a two panel glass round tympanum above. The arches have scroll keystone brackets. The cornice has large bracketed modillions. The side elevation has a stone panel from which projects a large elk head in bronze. For long one of the most important social centers in the city, the interior features a back-lit stained glass “Roll of Honor” that contains the names and death dates of all members who died between 1893 and 1979. The “Roll of Honor” reads like a “Who’s Who” of the history of Bluefield.”
