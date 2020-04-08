BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College students will benefit directly from federal funding that is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
BSC President Robin Capehart, in a video message to students and faculty, said part of that package is the Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of students in many ways, he said, including labs canceled, jobs lost, behind on payment plans, expenses of day care and Internet access (when the college switched to remote learning only).
“We are all very aware and very sensitive to the situations you have,” he said to students. “Therefore, what we have decided to do is use some of the Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020 to provide emergency relief grants to our students.”
Those grants can be used to offset any expenses incurred by students.
Students who enrolled in science, engineering and art labs which couldn’t be completed will receive a grant equal to the fees they paid for the labs, he said.
All Bluefield State students will also receive a grant intended to cover their technology costs.
“We’re going to set aside a pool of money that will be distributed as grants among all our students,” he said. “All full-time students will receive the same (amount),” with part-time students receiving a proportionate amount based on the number of hours they are taking.
“All grants will be deposited in each student’s account, and this will allow for the payment of any outstanding balances that may have been caused by losing a job or any other financial difficulty,” Capehart said. “If the student has a positive balance, the amount will be distributed to the student as soon as possible.”
Another part of the initiative is that high school students who enrolled in AP classes will receive a grant equal to the amount of the fee that they paid, he added.
“We are currently working with HEPC (Higher Education Policy Commission) to see just how much the pool of money is going to be,” Capehart said. “When we receive the information we are going to be able to provide more details as to the amount of the grants and the time that they’ll be placed in our students’ accounts for distribution. We are very thankful to be able to help our students during this difficult time and we trust the funding will provide some relief for our students.”
The pandemic has also created another issue for students who want to enroll for classes starting this fall but have not been able to take one of the required entrance exams.
“That’s been a problem,” Capehart said. “What we’ve decided to do at Bluefield State, we are going to waive the SAT and ACT requirements for admission, which means you can go ahead and apply.”
Another decision that has been made, he said, is to move the first session of summer courses to online. That session is from May to the end of June.
The college is also still planning to have a ceremony for this year’s graduates, which was originally scheduled for May 9.
“The commencement is an extremely important day for our graduates and their families,” he said. “Our commencement committee continues to meet so we can be ready when the time comes to determine a date for commencement.”
Capehart praised the college’s faculty and students in handling the situation and the transition to remote learning. “We are still functioning effectively and maintaining a high quality of instruction.”
“We all want this to end soon,” he said. “We all want to get back to normal. Until then, let us continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones; to be diligent in practicing safe and healthy interaction; to say a prayer for our school and our community; and look forward to the day that this will all be behind us.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
