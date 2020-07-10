BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College is reaching out to international students who want to take in-person classes rather than remote learning.
Dr. Sudhakar Jamkhandi, director of international initiatives and professor of English at BSC, said he saw an article about higher education institutions primarily relying on remote learning the coming academic year.
“That caught my eye and prompted me to run it by the Provost,” he said, referring to Dr. Ted A. Lewis, who is also vice president for academic affairs at BSC.
Lewis took the idea of promoting BSC’s in-person instruction plans and ran with it.
“Over 60 percent of the courses we are offering this fall will be delivered face-to-face, while maintaining social distancing and taking all safety precautions,” he said.
There is still time to transfer to BSC for fall classes.
“International students who wish to avoid disruptions in their academic careers and who wish to fulfill their desire to obtain an American degree are encouraged to begin the transfer process to Bluefield State College immediately,” said BSC President Robin Capehart. “We are a small professional-degree oriented college with a strong foundation in the liberal arts. More importantly, we treat every student as a family member, so we will welcome international students who prefer to attend a college that has in-class learning opportunities and which adheres to the CDC’s rules to ensure the safety of its students, staff, faculty, and administration.”
Jamkhandi said seating is limited because of physical distancing.
Because in-class courses have limited seating, BSC will accept only 50 international student transferees during the 2020-21 academic year, so admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, he said.
Housing within walking distance of the campus or along the city bus routes will be arranged by Dean of Students Dr. Guy Sims. During the academic year, BSC students are allowed to use the city’s bus service at no cost.
Students have plenty of degree programs to choose from.
BSC offers four-year, two-year, and certificate programs in a variety of disciplines which are housed in the W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business; the School of Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences; the School of Nursing and Allied Health; and the School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics” (STEM). In-depth information about these highly-sought after professional degrees may be viewed at bluefieldstate.edu/academics/degrees.
International students who need intensive English language training prior to admission into degree programs are encouraged to enroll in the two-semester English for International Students program: bluefieldstate.edu/sites/default/files/userfiles/oii/EFIS%20Brochure%20June%202020.pdf.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
