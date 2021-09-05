BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College is looking at a “record-setting” increase in fall enrollment.
College officials said that as of last week, the total number of students enrolled in the freshman class is 600, a 12.6 percent increase over last year.
“This semester, we welcomed a freshman class of nearly 600 students, 45 percent of our total enrollment,” BSC President Robin Capehart said.
Those numbers may put BSC at the top in growth in the state.
“When final enrollment numbers for the fall semester are submitted, I fully expect Bluefield State College to be the fastest growing baccalaureate college in West Virginia,” he said. “All of this growth occurred during a pandemic which saw dramatic decreases in college enrollment in West Virginia and nationwide in general.”
The increase in enrollment comes after a turbulent time at the college, which had seen enrollment numbers shrink year after year.
Prior to Capehart’s January 2019 arrival on campus as the interim president, Bluefield State had experienced a 40 percent decline in enrollment over the previous eight years.
By the fall of 2020, BSC halted its enrollment slide and registered a 1 percent enrollment increase, one of only three colleges in West Virginia to show any enrollment growth at all.
Capehart, who was named president in September 2019, has, along with a mostly new board of directors, led an aggressive campaign to expand the college’s academic and sports programs as well as bring back on-campus housing for the first time in more than 50 years.
When football players came to the school on Aug. 12, they moved into the new dormitory space at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which was purchased by the college in December 2020. About 180 students are expected to be housed there using former patient rooms.
Another dormitory is under construction beside the student center on campus, one of four “quads” planned that will house 30 students each. The first quad should be ready next year.
For the first time in 41 years, BSC is also fielding a football team and played Saturday at Mitchell Stadium. Gov. Jim Justice came down for the event and did the coin toss.
Capehart said not only is the college, which is an Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) school, growing, the diversity of the students is expanding as well.
“Nearly one-third of our freshman class are African-Americans,” he said. “Overall, our minority and African-American student enrollment has risen from 3 percent three years ago to nearly 22 percent today.”
The BSC student body includes students from 33 different states and 15 foreign countries.
