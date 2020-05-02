CHARLESTON — Local institutions of higher learning are eligible for additional relief funding that is being made available through the U.S. Department of Education, West Virginia’s senators announced Friday.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the eligibility for additional relief funding for higher-education institutions across West Virginia. This emergency funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Education, which received additional funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) that was signed into law on March 27.
This funding will be available in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and strengthening HBCU’s Master programs, as well as the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) and the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) which ensures each institution has received at least $500,000 in light of the pandemic, the senators said in a press release Friday.
“I am very pleased to see this additional funding opportunity for colleges and universities across our state and for the support that the Department of Education has provided our state during this pandemic,” Capito said. “During this time of great uncertainty, it is crucial that we protect our state’s institutions of higher education so that they will be able to provide future generations of West Virginians and others with opportunity and educational resources in the Mountain State.”
“It is equally important that our students receive the support they need to ease the transition to distanced learning, and financial compensation for costs associated with the closure of campuses,” Capito added. “The faculty, staff, and students of our colleges and universities have faced unprecedented challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential that we provide the support that they need to meet these challenges head on as they continue to educate students across West Virginia.”
The pandemic has closed the campuses of many colleges and universities across West Virginia.
“Across West Virginia, colleges and universities are dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their students and institutions. This funding will help ensure that our students can continue their education in the Mountain State through this terrible crisis while ensuring our higher education institutions are able to stay afloat and provide the quality education our students deserve. I will continue to fight for our colleges and universities so they receive the support and funding they deserve,” Manchin said.
The following local institutions receiving funding:
• Schools eligible for funding through the SIP include Concord University in Athens with $100,349.
• Schools eligible for funding for HBCUs include Bluefield State College with $1,685,001.
• Schools eligible for funding through the FIPSE include the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton with $394,459.
