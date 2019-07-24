BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is now working on finding a temporary fix to reopen the Grant Street Bridge sooner rather than later.
“We want this temporary fix that allows vehicles and school buses to cross it until we go through the long-term plan for a permanent fix,” City Manager Dane Rideout told the city board as well a large crowd at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The city closed the bridge, which was erected in 1941, suddenly early last month after a Department of Highways (DOH) inspection classified the bridge as “critical” in safety. But residents on the north side of the bridge registered complaints about the inconvenience it created as well as the narrow and dangerous road they are forced to use to come into the city and the possibility of delayed reactions from emergency responders.
Rideout said another hurdle has been crossed in seeking repairs because the city is now seeing cooperation from Norfolk Southern (NS), which shares responsibility for the bridge with the city.
“We reached out and talked to Norfolk Southern’s lead engineer,” he said, and the railroad has granted access for DOH to inspect underneath the bridge. That inspection will take place on July 29 and will give a more detailed analysis of the problems. The inspection will be used to help determine what is needed to make it safe in the short run as a long-term fix is pursued.
After the bridge was closed, NS released a statement saying the railroad “is seeking to determine who owns the bridge and would be responsible for it.”
Last week, NS released this statement:
“Norfolk Southern is working closely with the city and the state Department of Highways on the Grant Street Bridge. Two spans of the bridge cross above NS tracks in the company’s rail yard at Bluefield, and NS and the city acknowledge that we share responsibility for the bridge.
“DOH closed the bridge after inspecting only the northern section of the structure, which is not on railroad property. The next step is for the DOH to conduct a detailed inspection of the two spans that cross NS property to determine the full extent of the bridge’s condition. NS is working with the DOH to provide access needed to conduct the inspection.”
Rideout said the city’s engineer, Kerry Stauffer, is in direct contact with NS as well as the DOH.
The city has also contacted both Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito as well as Rep. Carol Miller to ask for federal help, he said.
Both Manchin and Capito are on the Appropriations Committee and Capito and Miller are on the Transportation Infrastructure Commission, he added.
“We have heard back from all of them,” he said. “I think they will be listened to.”
Formal letters requesting help have also been sent to Gov. Jim Justice, who had the state secretary of transportation contact the city directly.
“He is aware of it and he is on top it,” Rideout said, adding that state sources for funds to pay for a preliminary engineering report for fixing a bridge temporarily are also being explored.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the joint ownership of the bridge dates back to an agreement made in 1940.
The superstructure (support) is the responsibility of NS and the road service work (planking on top) is the city’s, he said.
A resident impacted by the closure of the bridge, Delores French, thanked council for their work.
“I am glad to know progress has been made and communication is going on,” she said.
Rideout also said the repair work on Rt. 19 (Princeton Avenue) has been slowed by weather, but the sinkhole should be repaired and the road open to two lanes later this week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.