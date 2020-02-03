BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is continuing to research whether a transition house for men who have recovered from substance abuse addiction has properly located in a residential area.
Phoenix House, a non-profit residential facility that provides transition housing for men who have gone through treatment and achieved sobriety, opened on Albemarle Street and started accepting clients more than two weeks ago.
But the opening of the facility took many residents as well city officials by surprise and resulted in one neighbor addressing the city board last week asking why the transition house could open in a residential area without going through a process that may normally involve rezoning.
Bill Nabors, who lives in the neighborhood, said concerns about transition housing, or “sober living home,” are always raised related to whether neighbors want them and the possible impact on property values.
City Attorney Colin Cline told Nabors at that meeting the issue is being researched and Phoenix House is in the process of obtaining a business license, which it initially did not do. However, a business license is a routine procedure and has no bearing on the question of whether the house needed to follow any other protocol, like rezoning, which usually involves a public hearing.
Cline said Friday it is a complicated issue because of state Code exemptions as well as the federal Fair Housing Act.
“This is a relatively complex issue over what, at first glance, would seem to be a simple problem,” he said. “My task is to give our board members the best advice possible on how the law applies to this situation. The Fair Housing Act is a federal statute which prohibits housing discrimination on, among other things, the basis of disability.”
Cline said West Virginia State Code “specifically exempts certain group homes for people with behavioral disabilities, and such disabilities include chemical dependency.”
Those exempt group homes do not need to obtain any rezoning or special permit to locate in a neighborhood.
According to the Fair Housing Act, “the term “group home” includes homes occupied by persons in recovery from alcohol or substance abuse, who are persons with disabilities under the Act. Although a group home for persons in recovery may commonly be called a ‘sober home,’ the term does not have a specific legal meaning, and the Act treats persons with disabilities who reside in such homes as protected, no differently than persons with disabilities who reside in other types of group homes.
The Act also said local land use and zoning regulations can be discriminatory because a law that requires persons with disabilities to request permits to live in single-family zones while not requiring persons without disabilities to request such permits violates the Act because it treats persons with disabilities differently based on their disability.
Nic Webb, founder and owner of Phoenix House, deferred questions on the issue to the city.
The city hopes to have the legal questions answered by the next city board meeting on Feb. 11.
Dane Rideout, city manager, said at the meeting the other side of the coin is it’s a difficult issue because of the opioid addiction epidemic.
People go through recovery programs and get clean, but they then may have a felony record, no driver’s license and their credit is in the tank, he said.
“We as a society want them reintegrated back into society,” he said, and be productive citizens. “This house is a place to go to have a support network around them that allows them to get a job…”
Everyone may want to help, he said, but nobody wants it in their backyards.
“What does ‘right’ look like?” he asked.
Rideout asked for “tactical patience” while the city researches the problem.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
