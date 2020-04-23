BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Rotary Club is not able to meet because of the restrictions related to the pandemic,but members have been busy brainstorming on how to help the community.
“Teresa Paine called and someone had approached her seeing if we could get Rotary involved and have people (at the Maples) have their own radio,” said club President Peter Romano.
Other ideas had been considered, including CD players, but an old-fashioned AM/FM radio made sense, he said, because they are simple to operate and tune with a dial.
Romano learned that residents there do not have radios and only two were available in the facility and needed to be checked out for use on a rotating basis.
But on Tuesday all that changed.
“We delivered 60 radios,” Romano said. “Now every resident (in the nursing home section of the Maples) has a radio of their own.”
The position the residents have been in is tough, he said, referring to nursing homes not allowing any visitors because of the threat of the coronavirus.
“They can’t have their family, they can’t have visitors,” he said. “This isolation is longer for them than it will be for us.”
Romano said the radios were dropped off at the door and Maples staff unpacked and disinfected all of them, a required procedure.
“I am glad it came about,” he said. “It was something I would never have thought of.”
The cost of the radios totaled $1,200.
That money was “very well spent,” he said.
Jennifer Marrs, the Maples administrator, agreed.
“The residents appreciate having the radios so they can have something to listen to,” she said, adding that most have TVs, but a radio provides local programming and more music.
It also provides them a source for things they need to know.
“They need information (about what is happening in the community),” she said, and listening to local programming helps.
“We appreciate the Rotary Club for doing that,” Marrs said. “They have done other things for the facility and we are always appreciative. They are a great group of people.”
Romano said the gift to the Maples also prompted consideration of other nursing home residents in the area and how they can helped, and the club is now looking into that.
But that is not all the Rotary Club is doing.
Money raised is going to other charitable causes, including $1,000 to the Union Mission and a like amount to the Salvation Army and Blessings in a Backpack.
