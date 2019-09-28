BLUEFIELD — Today is a busy day for festival lovers.
Bluefield, Princeton and Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County all host big events.
At 9 a.m., the 32nd annual Burke’s Garden Fall Festival will kick off, featuring local agricultural heritage was well as homemade food, homegrown produce, handmade arts and crafts, and hands-on farm demonstrations.
Admission is free.
Plenty of kids’ activities are also set, along with live music, historical exhibits, entertainment and other activities as visitors drive around the “Garden” and visit those participating. The event, which runs until 4 p.m., is based at the Burke’s Garden Community Center.
Burke’s Garden, called “God’s thumbprint,” is the highest elevation valley in Virginia and is surrounded by mountains. The Appalachian Trail runs along the south rim of the Garden.
It is located off Rt. 61 east of Tazewell.
At 10 a.m., the 13th annual Princeton Autumnfest will start, lasting until 4 p.m.
Mercer Street will be closed for the event and vendors will line the street with activities centered at Dick Copeland Square.
Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, Autumnfest features children’s activities, vendors, crafts, food, a car show, pumpkin painting, pie contests and more.
Various groups will make homemade apple butter on the street.
Music will also be presented and admission is free.
The grand unveiling of the Princeton Railroad Museum model at 11 a.m., as well as the re-opening of the agriculture museum and the unveiling of a new mural. All are part of the museum’s 13th anniversary.
After the those festivals, Bluefield City Park will host the fourth Oktoberfest in the Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Unlimited samples of craft beer and cider, food trucks, live music from Space Monkey and The Sauerkraut Band will also highlight the evening.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Beautification Commission, Oktoberfest admission is $30 at the gate.
Craft beer companies participating include Elysian, Starr Hill, Sweetwater, South Street, Blue Mountain, Chaos Mountain, Wicked Weed, Devil’s Backbone, Victory, Fordham & Dominion, Kona, Bold Rock and Stella Artois.
Bud Light and O’Doul’s (non-alcoholic beer) will also be available.
