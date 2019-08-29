BLUEFIELD — The seventh annual Lemonade Festival is ready to roll for Saturday on Raleigh Street in Bluefield.
Set for the day after the Beaver-Graham game, the street will be chock full of vendors and entertainment, as well as music at Chicory Square.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS), the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and kick off with a parade.
Debra Ammar, president of the BPS, said it’s a family event with 50 vendors this year, as well as returning activities like the Family Fun Park, which includes the popular inflatables, made possible by the June O. Shott Foundation.
Other children’s activities include “touch a truck,” which features a police car, fire truck, ambulance and even a helicopter that children can get a close-up view of.
Circus Daze Clowns will entertain as well, she said, and they “are always a big hit with the children.”
A lemon hunt and lemon pie eating contest will be held, both with prizes for the winners.
Food vendors will be on hand as well as arts and crafts to purchase and health screenings information.
Music in Chicory Square will include Dan Turner and Angie Sharpe (Night and Day Band) from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Cane Mill Road, a progressive blue grass band, from noon until 2 p.m.
“They are really talented kids,” Ammar said.
The balloon twisting man will also be making his rounds, she added.
“We are always trying to do something new every year,” she said. “This year we have added an act called Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show.”
Ammar said it involves two trampolines with a 14-ft. acrylic wall between them and includes aerial acts.
Those shows will be presented at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
“All the entertainment is free,” she said.
Saturday will also be the last day to buy a chance to win a 2018 Buick Cascada convertible, which will be on display at the festival.
Only 1,000 tickets at $100 each will be sold and the winner will be drawn on Sept. 7 at the Blues Festival in Bluefield.
The car, donated by Cole Chevy, will help the BPS raise money for the restoration of the Granada Theater.
“We have a pretty action-packed day for the people and families in the area,” Ammar said. “I hope everybody comes out and supports this event. It looks like we are going to have great weather. I think it will be a good time for everybody.”
Community support is what makes these events happen.
“The BPS really appreciates the opportunity to be able to do this for the community and we hope the community comes out to support it and we hope we can continue to do it,’ she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.