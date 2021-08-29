Bluefield Daily Telegraph named '2021 Newspaper of the Year' by WVPA

This is the second, consecutive year, that Daily Telegraph has won ‘Newspaper of the Year’ honor

BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has been named the “2021 Newspaper of the Year” by the West Virginia Press Association.

This is the second consecutive year that the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has won the prestigious “Newspaper of the Year” honor from the press association, having first achieved the award in 2020.

The Newspaper of the Year award is presented annually by the press association to the top newspaper in the state of West Virginia. The award honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its Editorial and Advertising contests. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph won first place General Excellence in both Editorial and Advertising for its circulation division and had the most points of any newspaper in the state.

In addition to being named Newspaper of the Year, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph also was selected as the Press Association’s 2021 General Excellence Award recipient for both news and advertising. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the news category and the second year the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the advertising category.

“The staff of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has built on its commitment to excellence and profound connection to the community to win Newspaper of the Year for a second time in a row,” Daily Telegraph Publisher Tricia Johnston said. “I am so very proud of this accomplishment and happy for our team to be recognized for their dedication to community journalism.”

“What a tremendous honor to be selected as newspaper of the year for the second consecutive year,” Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “I am extraordinarily proud to work with such a talented team of journalists who truly go above and beyond each day to bring community news to the residents of our two-state, seven-county circulation area. Winning Newspaper of the Year for the second consecutive year is an incredible honor and a testament to their hard work and dedication. It is a privilege to be a part of this amazing team.”

“We are just so proud and excited to help our advertisers by creating award-winning marketing campaigns that helps them bring customers through their doors,” Bluefield Daily Telegraph Regional Advertising Director Terri Hale said. “Winning awards like this shows the dedication and professionalism of our sales department to service our businesses in the community with both our print and digital products.”

Each year, the West Virginia Press Association convention is the largest gathering of newspaper professionals in the state. As was the case in 2020, the association once again this year had to move its convention to an online format with video, virtual and print presentations due to the ongoing pandemic.

Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said the Bluefield Daily Telegraph repeated last year’s success as the newspaper with the most total points in the WVPA’s editorial and advertising competitions.

Smith said the Bluefield Daily Telegraph also won the First-Place General Excellence award in both Editorial and Advertising for Division II.

“We are so proud of our newspapers and staff members and thrilled to announce these editorial and advertising honors,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, the dangers related to COVID-19 forced us to cancel our convention. Back in January, the WVPA Board of Directors voted to go virtual this year. When the numbers dropped in late spring and early summer, we looked at possibly having a smaller in-person event; however, the Delta Variant’s growth made it clear we needed to protect our membership and stay virtual.”

Smith said community newspapers like the Bluefield Daily Telegraph are working to keep their citizens informed during the ongoing pandemic. 

“It’s sadly ironic that COVID has forced the cancelation of our convention for two years,” Smith said. “Our newspapers did an excellent job with COVID-19 editorial coverage and advertising information. Every community in West Virginia benefitted from the information featured in their local newspaper. Each of our newspapers earned outstanding recognition for its COVID coverage. We are very happy and, at the same time, very disappointed for the staff at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. For two years in a row, they have won Newspaper of the Year and have not gotten to celebrate at convention. We owe those folks one helluva of a party. The same is true of our other winners. Winning is great but doing it with your peers makes it special.”

The Daily Telegraph won a first-place award in the newly created “Best Coverage of COVID-19” category and a first-place award in the “Best Service to the Community” category for the newspaper’s stories, columns and editorials demanding a better response from the Mercer County Health Department to the COVID-19 pandemic, a push that led to leadership changes in that agency.

Perry and Managing Editor Charles Owens also won a first-place award in the “Best Editorial Page” category and Chief Photographer Jessica Nuzzo swept the “Best News Photography” category taking first, second and third place awards.

Nuzzo also swept the “Best Video” category taking first, second and third-place awards for videos and digital content on the newspaper’s website, www.bdtonline.com.

Daily Telegraph staff members, including Andy Patton, James Trent and George Thwaites, also won first, second and third place awards in the “Best Headline Writing” category.

The newspaper’s advertising department also swept the “Best Single Black and White Ad Quarter Page or Less” category taking first, second and third place honors.

The advertising department also won the first, second and third place awards in the “Best Online Ad Campaign” category.

The full list of news and advertising awards won by the Daily Telegraph staff are as follows:

West Virginia Press Association 2021 Editorial Division 2 Bluefield Daily Telegraph winners:

• BEST COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITORIAL

First place: Staff

• BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS

First place: Samantha Perry, Gruesome crime

• BEST LEGAL AFFAIRS REPORTING

First place: Greg Jordan, Conviction overturned

Second place: Samantha Perry, Worst nightmare

• BEST NEWS FEATURE

First place: Samantha Perry, Thousands of sunflowers captivate Camp Creek visitors

• BEST LIFESTYLES FEATURE

First place: Emily Rice, Ghosts of West Virginia

• Third place: James Trent, Goat yoga classes arrive at Jones Family Farm

• NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY

First place: Jessica Nuzzo, ‘Remember Those Who Served’

Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Running on empty

Third place: Jessica Nuzzo, Worst Nightmare (Joseph Garbosky Jr., the father of Little Joe)

• SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Tough sledding

Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Amateur golf at Fincastle (Hunter O’Neal)

• FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY

First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Ricky Nowlin plays putt-putt

Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Bluefield Christmas tree

• PHOTO ESSAY

First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Eric DiNovo, Timothy Hairston, Operation American Resolve

Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Chinquapin pickin’

Third place: Jessica Nuzzo, Sunflowers in full bloom

• BEST ILLUSTRATION, CARTOON OR GRAPHIC

First place: Tom Bone, In the Orange

• BEST FRONT PAGE

First place: Andy Patton, April 26

Second place: Andy Patton, August 14

• BEST EDITORIAL PAGE

First place: Samantha Perry, Charles Owens — March 1, March 2, March 3

• BEST LIFESTYLE PAGES

First place: Emily Rice, April 19

• BEST NEWSPAPER DESIGN

First place: Staff, April 26, October 20

• BEST SINGLE ISSUE

First place: Staff, April 26

• SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY

First place: Staff, Spotlight brings change in leadership at health department

• BEST HEADLINE WRITING

First place: Andy Patton, Running on empty, ‘Three days of Hell,’ High speed ahead

Second place: George Thwaites, One wing to rule them all, March sadness, Thursday Knight Lights

Third place: James Trent, Bodies in the woods, Richlands reels, ‘I don’t give a hoot’

• PHOTOGRAPHER/VIDEOGRAPHER

First place: Jessica Nuzzo

• BEST VIDEO

First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Richlands: A day of recovery

• Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, No water in town of Gary

• Third place: Jessica Nuzzo, Murder investigation in Lashmeet

• BEST NEWS COLUMNIST

Second place: Samantha Perry, Rest in peace little JoJo, Tragic tale of brutality, Mortality reality in the dog-food aisle

• Third place: Charles Boothe, Such raw courage, If I were in a war zone, Peace and hope in the reality

• BEST SPORTS PAGE(S)

Second place: George Thwaites, Eric Walker, October 24

• BEST BUSINESS, ECONOMIC OR LABOR REPORTING

Third place: Charles Boothe, Searching for a health care remedy

• BEST EDITORIAL

Third place: Charles Owens, Porterfield problem

• BEST SPORTS EVENT REPORTING

Third place: George Thwaites, Offensive line key in Princeton victory

• BEST SPORTS SPECIAL SECTION

Third place: George Thwaites, Eric Walker, BDT Blitz

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia Press Association 2021 Advertising contest winners

• BEST COVID RELATED ADVERTISING

First place: Staff

• BEST CLASSIFIED DISPLAY AD

First place: Staff, Farm Credit

• BEST ONLINE MOTION AD

First place: Staff, Bland Street Auto 1

• BEST ONLINE AD CAMPAIGN

First place: Staff, WVSOM

Second place: Staff, Clinch Valley Medical

Third place: Staff, Carilion Seeing You Safely

• BEST SPECIAL SECTION

First place: Staff, Graduation 2020

Second place: Staff, Salute to Veterans

• BEST SINGLE BLACK & WHITE AD QUARTER PAGE OR LESS

First place: Staff, McGonagle Home Improvement

First place: Staff, Abbott Bus

Second place: Staff, Lynn’s Drive In

Second place: Staff, Super Clean

Third place: Staff, Bunny’s

Third place: Staff, Rocky Gap Quarry

• BEST SINGLE BLACK & WHITE AD LARGER THAN A QUARTER PAGE

First place: Staff, Matewan Anniversary

• BEST SPOT COLOR AD HALF PAGE OR LESS

First place: Staff, West Virginia Manor

• BEST HOUSE AD

First place: Staff, The Genuine Article

• BEST AGENCY ADVERTISEMENT

First place: Staff, Shine

Third place: Staff, Carilion Seeing You Safely

• BEST THEME PAGES RETAIL

First place: Staff, Small Businesses

Third place: Staff, Breast Cancer Awareness

• BEST AD CAMPAIGN SMALLER THAN HALF PAGE

First place: Staff, Visit Mercer County

Second place: Staff, Princeton Community Hospital 50 Years

• BEST AD CAMPAIGN HALF PAGE OR LARGER

First place: Staff, Mercer County Fireworks

• BEST COVID-19 RELATED ADVERTISING

First place: Staff, Princeton Community How To Make a Mask

Third place: Staff, Lamar Mask Up

• BEST RECRUITMENT AD

Second place: Staff, Mercer County Schools

Third place: Staff, Clinch Valley 2

• BEST ONLINE STATIC AD

Second place: Staff, Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Third place: Staff, New Hope Family Practice

• BEST PROCESS COLOR AD LARGER THAN A HALF PAGE

Second place: Staff, Princeton Community Hospital

• BEST THEME PAGE CLASSIFIED

Second place: Staff, Halloween Tips

• BEST NEWSPAPER PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Second place: Staff, Grandparents

Third place: Staff, Pet match

• BEST PROMOTION OF PUBLIC NOTICE

Second place: Staff, View Notices Online

Third place: Staff, Legal Notices Online

• BEST ONLINE POLITICAL AD

Third place: Staff, George Sitler

