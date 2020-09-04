BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College students are being urged to stay on campus this holiday weekend and take advantage of local attractions rather than travel.
The college is still recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak that started last month after some football players traveled to Radford for a social gathering.
Only 20 students at BC remain in isolation or quarantine now after the outbreak on campus resulted in 27 positive cases.
“At the beginning of this week two additional students tested positive,” said Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “Many students began retesting beginning Saturday at the end of their quarantine/isolation period, and we have moved from 78 students in isolation or quarantine to now only 20…”
Cline said the college is urging students to stay on campus this holiday weekend and in the local area as much as possible.
Bluefield College President David Olive said everyone wants an on-campus experience this year, “even with the modifications we have put in place (related to handling the pandemic).”
“I also believe that our student-athletes desire to engage in playing their sport this year,” he said in a message sent to students Thursday. “So together, we need to continue doing our best by not traveling outside the immediate area – unless it is an emergency – during this holiday weekend and throughout the remainder of the semester.”
Olive said “somewhat of a bubble” has been built on campus.
“All students have been tested at least once,” he said. “Our student athletes are being monitored daily. This bubble, however, is not perfect, nor is it impervious. We have learned from the actions of a few earlier in the semester the consequences of departing from the immediate community and interacting with others in unsafe social gatherings, and some of our students are still trying to recover from that experience.”
Olive was referring to that trip to Radford.
According to Radford University’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday the university has reported a total of 293 positive cases.
“Many other universities, in Virginia and across the nation, are grappling with this virus on a larger scale on their own campuses,” he said. “Most recently, James Madison University moved to online learning after having over 600 cases develop on campus. By being smart, following protocols, and staying close to campus, I believe we can maintain our bubble.”
Besides following COVID-19 safety protocol, Olive also said that if a student does decide to travel, precautions should be taken when they get back.
“When you return to campus, consider self-isolating for a few days to see if you develop any symptoms that would require you to take a rapid test,” he said, adding that students also risk disciplinary action if they engage in behavior that “puts the campus community at risk.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
