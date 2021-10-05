BLUEFIELD — Live music keeps coming to the Bluefield Arts Center, with new artists announced for the upcoming weeks.
Nicole Thompson, house manager and program director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. released a lineup that covers a variety of genres.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Robert Mabe Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Influenced by Earl Scruggs, Bela Fleck, and all things bluegrass, Robert Mabe also plays Jazz, Irish, and Blues. Over the years Robert has performed thousands of live shows across the USA and abroad, including a 2013 performance at Carnegie Hall.
The Craig Vaughn Trio will hit the stage on Sunday, Oct. 17, also from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The high-energy blend of rock, blues, pop, reggae and acoustic music creates unforgettable moments that connect with audiences everywhere. Craig’s love and passion for music overflows onto any audience that is ready to go on a musical journey with him.
On Saturday, October 23, Massive Grass will be in Bluefield.
Massive Grass has been bringing ‘Grass to the Masses since 2007, performing a mixture of original, traditional, and bluegrass conversions.
The group will be on stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For fans of Jim Croce and Gordon Lightfoot, among others, authentic renditions of their music will be performed by Rainy Day People on Friday, Nov. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Paul Motter (SatinWood), Rudi Weeks and Jeff Tisdel perform authentic renditions of hits “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, “Don’t Mess Around with Jim” and other unforgettable classics. The trio captures the haunting melodies of Croce’s “Time in a Bottle” and Lightfoot’s “Affair on Eighth Avenue” as well as the irresistible acoustic pulse of tunes like “Car Wash Blues”, “Leroy Brown” , and “Sundown”. Spot-on vocals, solid bass grooves and intricate guitar lines weave together seamlessly for a nostalgic performance of memorable favorites.
Tickets for each of these performances is $15.
For everyone in the Christmas spirit, the West Virginia Brass Quintet will perform at the Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The West Virginia Brass Quintet is one of the most exciting chamber ensembles in West Virginia, having performed extensively throughout the Mountain State and surrounding areas. Their musical repertoire spans five centuries of music, from Renaissance and Baroque to Contemporary to Dixieland Jazz with an emphasis on traditional American music. This performance will include holiday favorites.
Tickets are $10 for Adults & Teens, $5 for Kids 12 & under.
