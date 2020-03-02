BLUEFIELD — As the expansion of Intuit/Alorica continues in downtown Bluefield with up to 500 jobs planned, the City of Bluefield is aggressively working to make sure the city is ready for the impact.
That has already resulted in providing more parking spaces, but it also includes creating retail spaces for more businesses that are expected to locate downtown, as well as providing workshops and seminars for those who want to start or expand a business in the city or in the region.
One of the issues, said Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, is the lack of retail space downtown.
“Nothing is move-in business ready,” he said. “If it’s in good shape, it’s already occupied. That is limiting our growth.”
Spencer said all buildings downtown have been examined to see what is vacant and can be used.
The result is a project the city has embarked on to market the Elks Building (corner of Raleigh and Federal streets) and the Hawley Building (704 Bland Rd.). The city owns both buildings but they are being managed by the Bluefield Economic development Authority.
The goal is to find a buyer that will renovate them for office/business space and, in turn, create jobs. With hundreds of people working in the city eventually, the door is open for many businesses, he said.
Spencer said the first step in the process is to determine what work may have to be done on the buildings to bring them up to Code and develop a plan for reuse.
“Detailed reports are necessary,” he said, because they help a prospective buyer know exactly what will need to be done and how much it may cost.
Those details include items like asbestos and lead paint issues that may have to be mitigated as well as the overall feasibility of a reuse plan and how it fits in downtown revitalization.,
After the EDA sent out a proposal for a “preliminary reuse strategy,” Vannostrand Architects based in Buckhannon, W.Va., which works with historic building restorations, was chosen to do the feasibility study for $10,800, providing technical assistance to develop a preliminary reuse plan for each of the two buildings.
A Request for Proposal (RFP) was also sent out for a firm to do the more detailed environmental site assessment, the asbestos and lead paint inspections, a parking study, a limited market review and a downtown revitalization plan assessment.
Spencer said that includes looking at the impact of the “400 block” plan, a long-term city project that will demolish several large buildings in that block that cannot be salvaged and creating a large green space in the middle of downtown.
Cardno of Bluefield, Va. will do that work at a cost of $25,000 and the work should be completed by the end of May.
Grants to pay for that work are from APCo, the Downtown Appalachia Redevelopment Initiative and the EPA Brownsfield Assessment grant.
Once Cardno’s work is finished, the city will send out a Request for Proposals for the Historic Elks Building Redevelopment Project, including a detailed package of all the information gathered.
That way, any company interested would have all the data and information they need to make a decision on an investment, he said, because the “goal is to attract private sector folks into buying these buildings and renovating them to create jobs.”
“We will market the Elks Building first,” he said, “and then the Hawley Building.”
Spencer said both buildings would provide valuable retail space and be a solid investment. When they sell, the money goes to the city.
As jobs are created by Intuit/Alorica, it will create a demand for other businesses, he added, using child care as an example as well as restaurants that will be open late in the evening and on weekends since the company operates seven days a week.
Bringing businesses into Bluefield, or anywhere in the region, requires some expertise in the nuts and bolts of starting and running a business, Spencer said, and that’s why the city is aggressively offering workshops for entrepreneurs and owners of businesses that may want to expand.
Intuit has been a partner in many of these classes.
Spencer said many have already been offered and well-attended, and included subjects like first steps of going into business, Instagram, website development, smart credit strategies, time management and design thinking.
Rep. Carol Miller (R-3rd District) even visited one of the classes and spoke briefly to attendees recently.
The classes are taught by local experts in the field, Intuit personnel and Diane Lupke, a Wisconsin-based economic development expert who recently held a seminar on the effect of Intuit/Alorica and how to handle it. A second seminar on that subject is planned for March 19.
Spencer said the best way to describe the effectiveness of these workshops is to share words from those who attended.
Henry Shinn, who is developing Hidden Hollow ATV Ranch at Rock, is an example of how the classes are for the region, not just the city, Spencer said.
Shinn wrote: “I want to take a moment and thank Jim Spencer and his team at the Bluefield Economic Development Office for the awesome job they are doing in assisting new and existing businesses to grow and flourish in the Bluefield Coal Region of West Virginia. Coming from the largest county in New Jersey to start our ATV lodging business in Rock West Virginia was going to be a challenge to say the least. I attended a seminar that was sponsored by his office and was amazed by the amount of assistance that was available here for businesses … Jim and Rebecca (Kasey) .. are sure to be instrumental in our success as we continue to grow our business in the area. They should be a prime example for other cities and counties to follow in the future.”
Spencer said the Intuit/Alorica impact, the marketing of property, planning for downtown revitalizatoin and the workshops all are pieces to a larger puzzle for economic development.
“All of this ties together,” he said. “It’s fun what we are doing and it’s extremely rewarding.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
