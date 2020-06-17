BLAND, Va. — Bland County is now one of only two counties in Virginia to report no positive COVID-19 cases.
The other county is Bath County, on the West Virginia border north of Covington.
Dickenson County dropped from the elite group when one positive case was confirmed Monday, according to Robert Parker, public information officer Western Region, Virginia Department of Health..
Health experts have said it’s about population density and the opportunities for the virus to be brought into an area from outside and then spread.
The population of Bland County was estimated to be 6,280 in 2019 and Bath County 4,292 in 2018, two of the least populated counties in the state.
Fairfax County is the most populated, with more than 1.1 million residents, and also has seen the highest number of positive cases: 13,103 as of Monday.
Each of Virginia’s 35 health districts and 38 cities – and now 93 out of 95 counties -- has recorded at least one case of COVID-19, and the virus continues to be a threat everywhere.
“Wherever you are, we know the risk of COVID-19 is there, too. Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing,” said Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco Health Districts. “That’s how you protect yourself and those around you. Remember, there is no safe place. There is only safe behavior.”
The Cumberland Plateau Health District includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. Prior to Monday’s update, the health district had reported 36 cases (18 in Buchanan, eight in Russell and nine in Tazewell) and two hospitalizations (both in Russell). The health district continues to report zero COVID-19-related deaths.
“Virginia has seen widespread community transmission of COVID-19 since late March,” Cantrell said. “And as testing opportunities have become more widespread across the commonwealth, with faster turnaround times for test results, it is inevitable that we will continue to see new cases.”
As of Monday, Virginia has seen statewide 55,331 positive cases, 5,643 hospitalizations and 1,570 deaths.
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a briefing Monday that the commonwealth’s numbers are still trending well.
“Our numbers continue to look good,” he said, with the total positive case numbers and hospitalizations trending down.
The state’s positive rate also keeps dropping as the percentage of positive tests to the total number tested is at 7.4 percent, dropping from about 18 percent just a few weeks ago.
But even with the positive numbers, Northam said the state is not moving into Phase Three of his Virginia Forward plan this week, the third week of Phase Two.
“I will have more on Phase Three on Thursday,” he said. “That will give us more time to see how the numbers look.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
