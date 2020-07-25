BLAND, Va. — A “Pack the Bus” event is being planned for Bland County to help students get ready for a return to school.
Bland County State Farm agent April Lusk is teaming up with Bland Ministry Center for the event.
In lieu of the traditional school supply distribution, Bland Ministry Center will be sharing needed supplies with every Bland County student through their teachers this fall, a news release announcing the “Pack the Bus” campaign said Friday.
Whether students return in-person to school or complete their courses remotely, Lusk said organizers of the event are working to make sure they are ready with the tools they need to learn. Pack the Bus is sponsored by Bland Ministry Center, State Farm Agent April Lusk and Hitachi ABB.
Bland Ministry Center will have a bus set up at Dollar General in Bland Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where area residents can drop off supplies. Lusk also will be accepting donations at her office in Bastian, Va. throughout the week and will have her tent set up at Dollar General on Tuesday, July 28, for anyone who wants to make a donation.
The following items are especially needed: glue sticks, plastic wrap, three ring binders, scissors, sanitizing products, pocket folders, crayons, dry-erase markers, index cards, pencils, and pencil sharpeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.