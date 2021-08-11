PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission voted Tuesday to reject all of the bids received for a proposed amphitheater project at Glenwood Recreation Park.
All of the bids came in far over original estimates, and officials believe that is due to the current high cost of lumber and building supplies.
The bids ranged from a low of $231,801 to a high of $369,000, Commission President Gene Buckner said.
“I almost have nothing to say about that,” Buckner said of the exorbitant bids, adding that the county couldn’t spend in excess of $300,000 to “build a stage” at Glenwood Park.
“I think the cost of materials is outrageous,” commissioner Greg Puckett added. “I don’t know how anyone is building a house this year.”
The commission wants to build an amphitheater at the park for outdoor music festivals and other events. As currently proposed, it would be located in the park’s central field where the former stage once stood.
Puckett said it would be prudent for the commission to wait until the cost of lumber decreases. He introduced a motion calling for a rebidding of the project in early spring of next year.
“I understand the costs and building materials are sky high,” commissioner Bill Archer, who seconded Puckett’s motion to rebid the project in the spring, said.
Puckett said the amphitheater project is still important to Glenwood Park and Mercer County.
“I just want to say we want to move forward,” Puckett said. “The project is something we want to work toward. I think you will see the benefit.”
Puckett said revenue generated from the upcoming music festival at Glenwood Park, called “Music in the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope,” will go back toward reinvesting in the park. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 28.
In other business Tuesday, the commission delayed action on the purchase of new cruisers for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office until the sheriff’s department is able to locate vehicles for purchase along with price quotes.
A global shortage of computer chips is making it harder to find certain vehicles and the sheriff’s office is in need of additional cruisers.
“Find out what you can get,” Buckner said in response to the police cruiser inquiry from the sheriff’s office. “Then come back to us. Let us know what is available and what you can get.”
Puckett asked if the need for additional sheriff’s office cruisers was dire, and if so, he suggested trying to purchase at least one or two immediately.
Buckner said he understood Puckett’s concern, but added the sheriff’s office has to find vehicles to purchase first.
“If you can find the cars, I’m all for it,” Buckner said, adding that an emergency meeting can be scheduled to take up the vehicle purchase if the sheriff’s office can find vehicles to purchase.
“I think we need to act expeditiously,” Puckett said. “Because if you don’t, what will happen is you will get a quote, we will sit on it and lose that bid.”
“What we can’t do is commit dollars in advance to what we don’t know we are buying,” Buckner added. “I know and we know they need cars. And I’m going to do everything in my power to get you cars.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
