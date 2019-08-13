BLUEFIELD — City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department announced a $756.33 award Monday from West Virginia American Water’s 2019 Firefighting Support Grant Program.
“We are grateful to West Virginia American Water for their generosity. The monies received from the grant will be used to purchase a gas detection monitor to assist our firefighters when entering dangerous environments,” Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated.
The department responds to dangerous situations where hazardous substances may be present and proper detection equipment is necessary,” Cary said. “On behalf of the Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank West Virginia American Water for making our city a safer place to live, work and play.”
The presentation will take place at noon today during the city board meeting. The public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.