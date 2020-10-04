BLUEFIELD — A major $2.1 million project that will give riders on the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) a modern transfer facility in Bluefield is now ready for bids.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout made the announcement Friday.
“The proposed Bluefield Avenue Transfer Station has been put out for bid by the State Division of Purchasing,” he said. “When completed, this facility will afford BAT riders and drivers a safe, enclosed, handicap-accessible facility to wait when transferring buses. No longer will riders be exposed to heat, cold, wind, rain or snow while waiting to transfer buses. The facility will also include accessible restrooms.”
Riders had for years used an open-air shelter on Princeton Avenue with no amenities to transfer and board buses. That kiosk has been closed and a temporary hub is located at the old Gulf station on Bluefield Avenue across from City Hall.
The location of the new transfer station will be on a 2.5-acre tract beside Flowers Bakery on Bluefield Avenue.
“It will significantly increase the safety, comfort and dignity of BAT riders,” Rideout said. “The project is being funded by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.”
Rideout said many people helped get the project off the ground.
Those include Gov., Jim Justice, Secretary of Transportation Byrd White, Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston and Director of the Division of Public Transit Bill Robinson, along with his team members John Caldwell and Alanna Keller. Rideout said the city and BAT are appreciative of their efforts, along with the help of Rep. Carol Miller (3rd District) for advocating on behalf of the project at the federal level.
“The City would also like to thank Chris Robinson and Jeana Straight at Wendel Companies for their design work on this facility,” he said. “ Finally, we would like to thank the State Division of Purchasing for its work on the bid documents and process, particularly in light of the work restrictions necessary due to the COVID pandemic.”
Ridout said a pre-bid conference is set for Oct. 9, and the deadline for submission of bids is Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
“Completion of the facility is dependent upon bids falling within funding parameters,” he said.
The Bluefield system operates every weekday (other than holidays) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Originally the Gateway Regional Transit Authority, in 1991 the City of Bluefield took over the system.
It was renamed the Bluefield Transit System and that name changed in 2003 to the Bluefield Area Transit to reflect the broader range of service.
Residents in Mercer and McDowell counties are served by BAT with regularly scheduled and special bus services as well as providing non-emergency medical transport. Regular routes extend from Athens through Princeton and Bluefield, to Welch, Gary and Premier in McDowell County.
The BAT headquarters is located on John Nash Boulevard at I-77 Exit 1.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
