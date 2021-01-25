BLUEFIELD — A mandate by the federal government for mask wearing on public transportation will not change how the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) buses have been operating.
Last week, Pres. Joe Biden, as expected, issued the order that covers air, rail and highways on any public transportation.
John Reeves, BAT manager, said BAT already has masks available for anyone who rides the bus that is not wearing one.
Although some people have difficulty breathing and do not wear one, the vast majority of riders do, he said, and have been.
“Riders now have their own masks,” he said. “They have been extremely cooperative.”
Not only are masks available for everyone if they don’t have one, the BAT has been taking other precautions since the pandemic began, including using extra buses during peak times to help passengers social distance.
“During the busy times of the month, in order for the number of passengers on each bus to allow social distance we run a separate bus that does what the other buses do,” he said.
Having another bus to cover the same run allows room for people to be spaced apart.
“Our buses also have hand sanitizing stations at the entrance,” he said. “We encourage the use of that.”
Reeves said the buses are also thoroughly cleaned each day when they return to headquarters using hospital grade disinfectants.
Drivers are also required to wear masks and a plexiglass barrier to protect them has also been installed in each bus.
Ridership has dropped during the pandemic, he said, and it was expected.
“They only ride when there is somewhere they really need to go,” he said.
But during the entire time, the atmosphere on the buses has been good.
“Our riders have been great during all of this,” he said.
The BAT serves Mercer and McDowell counties, including the Mercer County community of Bluefield and the McDowell County community of Welch. In 2019, BAT carried nearly 212,000 passengers, including 127,983 elderly and 15,966 passengers with disabilities a total of 799.938 miles.
The BAT headquarters is located on John Nash Boulevard at I-77 Exit 1.
Work on a new $2.7 million transfer station for riders is scheduled to start by March and finished this year. The new station will be located on Bluefield Avenue beside Flowers Bakery.
Riders had to use an open-air shelter on Princeton Avenue for years with no facilities at all and now are temporarily using a hub at the old Gulf Station on Bluefield Avenue.
“When completed, this facility will afford BAT riders and drivers a safe, enclosed, handicap-accessible facility to wait when transferring buses,” Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout recently said. “No longer will riders be exposed to heat, cold, wind, rain or snow while waiting to transfer buses. The facility will also include accessible restrooms. It will significantly increase the safety, comfort and dignity of BAT riders.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
