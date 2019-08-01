BAT driver takes top West Virginia honor

By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A bus driver with the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) was named the state’s Outstanding Driver of the Year last week.
Dave Janney took the honor at the 34th Annual West Virginia Transit Excellence Awards Ceremony, sponsored by the WV Public Transit Association and held in Roanoke, Va.
Janney is from Premier in McDowell County and has been an employee of BAT since December 2017.
“Hiring Dave was one of the best decisions that we have made,” said the nomination information submitted by the BAT. “Dave is courteous, maybe to a fault. He is always willing to help the other drivers and he goes above and beyond with his riders. There have been several times when the other driver in McDowell County has had to unexpectedly leave work; without giving matters a second thought, he has stepped in and finished the day, doing both routes, without any reservation. He rarely misses work and is one of the most dependable employees that we have here at BAT.”
Other honors for BAT included:
• The Outstanding Maintenance Employee – Honorable Mention went to Roger (Lee) Powell.
• The Best Maintenance Program – Honorable Mention.
• Anniversary Award was presented to Bluefield Area Transit for 45 years of service.
• The Good Neighbor Award
“Every year the WV Division of Public Transit awards committee seeks to spotlight the most innovative, dedicated and productive transit authorities and employees our state has to offer,” said Bill Robinson, Executive Director, WV Division of Public Transit.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.