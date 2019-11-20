BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Christmas open house will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bailey Log House in Bluefield, Va.
The event is open to the public and will feature music and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Senior Trooper Gavin W. Scott, a member of the Virginia State Police’s recruitment division, will perform Christmas and Irish music on a bagpipe during the open house.
Santa Claus will arrive at 3 p.m., and pictures will be taken with children. Refreshments also will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.