BLUEFIELD — The administrator of the Mercer County Health Department said Saturday he thought the department was doing what it should it should be doing in administering full doses of the COVID Moderna booster.
“We were never told directly by the state the doses should be half doses,” Roger Topping said. “The first two doses of Moderna were full doses and we did not know that had changed for the booster shots.”
The issue came to light Friday when state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, who is head of the Bureau of Public Health, said a temporary “hold” on administering vaccines had been placed on the health department when it was learned full doses had been administered.
The health department held a vaccine clinic offering the Moderna booster on Oct. 28, but the exact number of people who received the full dose booster is not yet available.
As a result of the hold, a team from the Bureau of Public Health will be visiting the health department on Tuesday to find out why full doses of the Moderna booster were given to residents rather than a half dose.
Amjad said health professionals should have known the proper dosage to be administered and anyone could have easily googled it, calling such an oversight “lazy and dumb.”
“We made a mistake,” Topping said. “We erred, and we are owning up to that. We are sorry it happened. But we thought we were doing what we were supposed to do. To my knowledge, we never received a memo that was directing us to use half of the full dose.”
But Amjad said doses should never be given without making sure it is the correct amount.
“The vials are all the same,” she said, “so you have to know the dose ... It’s common sense...”
Topping said he had been on vacation and learned of the hold Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday morning, he posted on the department’s Facebook page that the vaccine clinics scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled “related to recent changes to vaccine doses and in anticipation of children’s vaccines.”
Board of Health member Stacey Hicks said Saturday a special meeting of the board has been called for Tuesday to “discuss what happened and what the state’s recommendation will be after their Tuesday visit to the health department.”
Another board member, Dr. Daniel Wells, said he did not yet have the details and will learn more at the meeting.
Amjad said the full dose is not harmful, but could possibly cause a stronger side effect in some people than a half dose.
The state caught the mistake through its quality assurance protocol.
Amjad said the team will be at the health department Tuesday to make sure everyone knows the proper protocol and procedures to follow in administering vaccines.
“Providers have to accept responsibility,” she said. “We can all make mistakes, but you cannot hide behind it.”
The situation came to light Friday morning during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing.
“We are going to get this situation cleaned up at the health department,” Justice said.
Amjad said it is a “serious” quality assurance issue and mistakes have been made in other counties around the state requiring her agency to step in and rectify the problems.
“It’s not just in Mercer County,” she said.
The state has a system in place to detect any vaccination errors, she said, and the hold at the health department is not a “punitive” measure, just a temporary hold until confidence is restored.
“We did have a hiccup,” Justice said of the Moderna booster doses, but it is being taken care of.
People need to have confidence in their health care providers and know when they get a vaccine it is the right dose, Amjad said, and this is especially true with the rollout of the vaccines for the 5 to 11 year-old group. This age group receives one-third of an adult Pfizer dose.
The health department cannot administer the vaccines for that age group right now but they are available in Mercer County at pharmacies, including Four seasons, Kroger and Walgreens, as well as the Bluestone Health Center.
“We fully expect these entities will cover the gap caused from the Mercer County Health Department,” said Andrea Lannom, public information specialist with the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources).
Lannom also said the Bluestone Health Center was set to receive 650 doses Friday and the school system was planning to connect with the Bluestone Health Center to explore options for vaccinating children.
Topping said the board of health meeting Tuesday evening will be held at 6 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad and be in executive session.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
