BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Union Mission is already helping save some homes in the city, and wants to be part of a broader organization that will work toward avoiding more abandoned houses in neighborhoods, which can often attract vandalism and other crime.
Craig Hammond, director of the mission, said some low-income homeowners are being helped “with the costs of minor repairs that would otherwise force them out of their homes. We’re grateful for our generous supporters and dedicated volunteers that make it possible.”
The mission’s specific focus is with older adults experiencing the rising costs associated with homeownership.
“Repairs could be as simple as minor carpentry, fixing a lock, or basic caulking,” he said. “But occasionally our team has helped patch leaky roofs, fix faulty plumbing, and insulate drafty windows.”
Problems associated with abandoned homes in the city came up at a recent city board meeting.
A string of vandalisms on cars and houses already abandoned prompted one resident, Richelle Davis, to ask the city’s help with the issue.
Her family car’s back windshield was broken out and her parents’ house, which they had to leave and move in with her, was also vandalized, she said.
The car vandalism case has been solved, Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said, with more than 30 cars involved and one arrest and other suspects being sought.
But homes being ransacked is an ongoing problem.
“Someone broke in and trashed the place,” she said of her parents’ house. “We boarded it up the best we could … but, lo and behold, someone broke in a second time … They’ve torn my family home up. They have also done it to some of the other homes on the street.”
Davis said there is a “real problem with vandalism and people breaking in to vacant homes.”
She said she has lived in that neighborhood all of her life but some areas are now not safe to drive through.
Dillow said people often are looking for copper and electrical wiring in the vacant houses.
Although police do as much as they can, Davis asked the city’s help in doing something with abandoned houses: tear them down or save them.
A legal process is in place to demolish those houses, but it’s time-consuming, especially since many are owned by people who live out of town, said City Attorney Colin Cline.
But Davis suggested trying to save homes that can be saved.
“We are losing a lot of valuable homes because of this,” she said.. “Is there anything that can be done?”
Mayor Ron Martin said some owners have worked to save their houses and done a good job.
But Cline said he is concerned about people who want to live in the houses but are either too elderly or infirm to repair them or can’t afford to fix them up.
“What we need in this city … is an organization composed of ministries and churches as well as CASE (Community Action of SE WV) who get together where people whose houses are in trouble can go to for assistance,” he said.
That organization could help people who want to repair their homes, but do not have the money or are too old or have health problems and cannot do it themselves. Cline said that can help curb a “cascading” problem as one house after another falls into disrepair.
“There are so many issues like that but we lack a central resource for people to go to for help,” he said, adding that the community can come together and make that happen. “I would happily to be a part of it.”
Hammond said the mission is doing all they can, but more needs to be done.
“The goal is to try keep low income homeowners from being displaced from their homes because of little, shoddy, or no maintenance,” he said. “Keeping low income homeowners in their homes also improves neighborhoods.”
But current resources are limited.
“There’s an organization in the Midwest known as People Working Cooperatively,” he said. “They annually host a Repair Affair to identify housing repair needs in communities and then bring the skills and resources together to meet those needs.”
This is the type of organization that is needed, he added.
“I think it’s time we have a Repair Affair in Bluefield,” he said. “Groups such as the Appalachian Service Project, St. John’s Episcopal outreach in Pittsburgh, and other organizations routinely come to our region every summer.”
Working together is the key.
“Together with our local agencies such as C.A.S.E., the Mission, and Bluefield’s Code Enforcement division we could have a bigger impact in 2020,” he said.
Cline said the city is full of people who love their neighborhoods and want to take care of them and ways should be provided to help them.
Davis said she is willing to be on board and help with a plan as well.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
