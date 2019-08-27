BLUEFIELD — For the first time since 2017, tailgating spots are available to reserve for the Beaver-Graham game Friday night.
Dane Rideout, Bluefield city manager, said 43 spots have been set aside for tailgating between the west side of the parking lot at Mitchell Stadium and the baseball field.
“The same rules apply,” he said. “No alcohol is allowed.”
However, each parking spot reserved includes at least the space of another parking spot, which provides enough room, he said, to cook out and socialize.
“The grassy area nearby is a place to play football or cornhole,” he said. “You can’t drink but you can tailgate.”
Prices range from $50 (15 ft. by 20 ft.) to a $150 block (20 ft. by 40 ft.), he said, and “quite a few are already reserved.”
Twenty-three spots are also available for rental by vendors, costing $75 to $150.
No spots were made available last year after a controversial decision by the city to close down tailgating in the stadium parking lot, which had been long-time tradition.
Tents once lined the area of the parking lot between the stadium and Stadium Drive, with many people out of town returning for a the big game and reunions.
But the consumption of alcohol became a problem, city officials said, and was the reason for the 2017 decision to ban alcohol, but tailgating was still allowed at that game.
That changed last year just weeks before the game.
“This (tailgating parties) was created years ago and it grew out of control,” Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said in August 2018. “It has to end. Nowhere in the state do they allow tailgating (for high school events). It is going back to the way it once was (no tailgating, no alcohol).”
Dillow said the game is “a Mercer County School Board sponsored event. The board has a zero tolerance policy for alcohol and tobacco.”
Last year’s tailgating ban drew mixed responses, but many rued the impact it had on reunions.
Donna Copley travelled to her hometown of Bluefield from Richmond, Va. for the game last year. She was disappointed there was no tailgating because of the community aspect of the tradition.
“I came back for my 40-year high school reunion but there was no event. There used to be tents with the classes on them,” Copley said at the 2018 game. “The fact that there were organized places where you could meet up with your class was great, but not so much the alcohol.”
Anyone who wants to reserve a tailgating spot for the Friday night game can visit the city’s website, cityofbluefield.com, and look under departments, parks and recreation, online registration/facility rentals and facility rentals. Then click on Battle of the Bluefields Tailgate.
