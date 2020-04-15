CHARLESTON — Some companies in Southern West Virginia have been sent cease-and-desist orders related to price-gouging allegations, but no details can be released.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday his office has been busy handling consumer complaints about price-gouging and scams during the coronavirus epidemic.
“The price-gouging law takes effect upon the declaration of a state of emergency,” he said, adding that prices cannot be raised more than 10 percent of what they were before the emergency.
Morrisey said some exceptions can apply if the supplier or wholesaler raises prices and the retailer must pass that increase on to consumers. Then retailers would not be subject to prosecution.
“We are working very hard to investigate every allegation of price-gouging when a complaint is filed,” he said. “We have sent subpoenas to a number of companies as well as cease-and-desist orders.”
More than 600 consumer calls have come into his office since the state of emergency was declared, he added.
Morrisey said price-gouging laws apply to retail establishments but suppliers and wholesalers can also be subject to legal action if prices are increased for no legitimate reason.
“We are looking closely at all of the pricing and the supply chain,” he said. “We are looking into every allegation.”
During an investigation no details about the cases can be released, he added.
Morrisey said anyone who has a concern and wants to file a complaint can call his office at 800-368-8808.
Another issue is the proliferation of scams related specifically to the federal stimulus money checks that will be sent out soon and utility companies cutting off those services.
Morrisey said scammers will contact people and tell them they should go through their companies and use their service to get the checks.
The purpose is to get personal information they can use, he added.
Scammers are also informing people their utilities will be cut off if they don’t pay.
But all utility companies have announced they will not cut off services during the pandemic, he said.
Morrisey said no personal information should ever be given out when contacted and if a suspicious call or social media message comes in his office should be contacted.
On another issue, with all of the orders regarding staying at home and limiting crowd size, Morrisey said concern has been raised on the Constitutional rights of citizens being infringed upon.
“It’s a collision of Constitutional rights,” he said of emergency orders and individual liberty.
The state has the authority to protect the population, he said, but issues have surfaced about how far those restrictions can go.
Morrisey said he expects lawsuits to be filed on the issue after the pandemic ends, but in the meantime he is recommending that citizens take a “common sense” approach.
“Most people are trying to do the right thing,” he said. “We have to be vigilant (in stopping the spread of the virus).”
First Amendment rights are still intact, he said, but under these circumstance must be modified to an extent for the public good.
“I am not going to allow our First Amendment rights to be trampled away,” he said, but citizens must be aware of the reason for the restrictions that impact everything from social gatherings to church services.
“These are really critical issues,” he said.
Morrisey was in Bluefield Monday and said he is trying to spread the word about what his office is doing and he urged anyone who has a concern to call his office at the above number.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.