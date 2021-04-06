CHARLESTON — Outbreaks in public schools across the state continue to rise, but mostly related to athletic teams.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that there are 53 school outbreaks.
“The majority is in sports teams,” he said. “Not many are in classrooms.”
Mercer County has had only two small outbreaks within the last two weeks, one at Bluefield Middle and one at Spanishburg Elementary, both reported on March 22 with two cases in each school.
Those are not related to extra-curricular activities, though.
Amjad said transmission in the classroom setting remains minimal because of protocol and most teachers and staff are now vaccinated.
Teenagers from 16 to 18 who are in school, and especially those who play sports, should get vaccinated, she said.
“Schools are signing up to do vaccine clinics,” she said, and the hope is that entire families (16 years old and above) will participate.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said he is reaching out to schools as well to try to set up clinics.
“We called (schools superintendent) Dr. Deborah Akers,” he said, as well as Princeton Senior High School boys basketball Coach Robb Williams (who is also a board of health member) and Bluefield High School’s football head Coach Freddy Simon. “We want to get them on board.”
Topping said Bluestone Health Center in Kegley is holding a vaccine clinic on Saturday for those 16 to 18 years old.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said during the pandemic briefing Monday that the state now has seen at least 100 of the UK variant COVID cases, which is more prone to hit the younger population, and can pose more danger.
“The UK variant is predicted to be the dominant variant in all states within the next few weeks,” he said, following a worldwide trend.
Marsh said the UK variant is targeting younger people, making them sick and putting them in the hospital.
That is why it is imperative to get vaccinated.
“The vaccine is very effective against these variants,” he said, and it can help stop the spread and prevent further mutations.
Justice said the variants are “really attacking our younger kids. We need to watch and we need to be concerned…”
“We’ve got more people in the ICU, we’ve got more people in our hospitals, we’ve got more active cases,” he said. “This thing is not going away without a last push on its side. But we can make it go away by getting vaccinated. So please, everyone, especially younger folks, listen to me when I tell you; you’ve got to get vaccinated.”
Medical experts are confirming that the COVID variants that are out there now are starting to attack younger folks, “so we need to watch,” he said. “We’ve lost eight individuals since last week and, of those eight individuals, one was 42, one was 45, and one was 50.”
“We can make it go away with the vaccinations,” he said, and more than 525,000 state residents, almost one-third of the population, have had at least one dose. “But we have got to move that number up.”
The state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force is trying to make it as easy as possible for residents to get a vaccine, he added, and now is setting up clinics in companies as well as churches to make it convenient for workers and the community.
Any business or church wanting to host a clinic can call 833-734-0965.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
