ATHENS — As part of a 20-year review of their water plan, the town of Athens is looking to expand its water system’s service area.
“We’re looking at the water system through reviewing our 20-year plan to see how we can maintain its reliability and quality and improve it as well,” Athens Mayor Tim Pike said.
At a recent Athens Town Council meeting, he said the council had been approached by residents of the Mt. Jackson-Oxley Hollow area north of town regarding extension of water service past the current end-point.
He added that residents of the Unity Road area had also approached council for inclusion in the water system.
“We’ve had an engineering firm review our plan. We need to obtain funding for any extension to the other areas since we don’t have the funding on hand,” Pike said.
Currently, the Athens water system serves an estimated 1,800 customers in Athens and surrounding areas including Concord University, Sunny Meadows subdivision, Joho Estates, Shadowwood Mobile Home Park, Melrose School and the Exit 14 area, including PikeView High and PikeView Middle schools.
“We want to improve our water system while maintaining its reliability,” Pike added.
— Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.