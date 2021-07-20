PRINCETON — Mercer County has seen a drop in new COVID cases, but the numbers continue to rise once more in the state.
State and local officials also caution that the more dangerous Delta variant will become widespread, that’s it is just a matter of time.
After falling below 900, the lowest in over a year, the number of new COVID cases in the state stood at 1,115 on Monday, reflecting a gradual recent increase after falling for many weeks, which is the trend around the country.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said new cases in the county have now fallen to 61, the lowest it’s been in more than a year.
Mercer County has not seen any Delta variant cases, but did have one more UK variant positive, with the total UK variant at 68.
“Our numbers are down,” he said about COVID. “We only had one new UK variant last report.”
Monroe County has also seen a drop, to only eight. However, McDowell County new cases were 33, up from 19 on July 12.
The Delta variant cases reported in the state remained at 19 Monday, but a pattern being seen in other states shows that about 60 percent of new cases have been determined to be the Delta.
On Friday, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said that during the previous two weeks new COVID cases around the country doubled with more hospitalizations as well.
“When we look at the Delta variant … We see now it’s about 58 percent of new cases in the United States,” he said. Although only 19 cases have so far been detected in West Virginia, that number will rise as more positive cases undergo the lab procedures to verify the variant.
With the Delta variant spreading easier and more likely to cause hospitalizations and deaths, Marsh said the unvaccinated are the target.
Of those patients hospitalized across the country for COVID, 98.5 percent are unvaccinated, he said, and more than 99 percent of deaths occur in unvaccinated patients.
“We still have somewhat of an opportunity to protect our people from getting infected with COVID-19, especially the Delta variant,” he said. “Being vaccinated does protect almost 100 percent against death.”
Marsh said now is the time to get vaccinated because once the virus spreads, it may be too late. “Right now, it is preventable.”
But the number of residents seeking vaccinations continues to slow around the state and locally.
In fact, the Mercer County Health Department recently cut back from two vaccine clinics a week to only one.
“Clinic numbers are down even with going to one clinic per week,” Topping said. “We get around 60 per day now.”
Less than half the population of Mercer County, as well as the state, have been fully vaccinated and that is a concern.
“I am afraid that when the Delta variant gets here there are going to be many people that get it,” Topping said. “The reports from across the country say the numbers of people that are getting the Delta variant are almost all unvaccinated. The COVID hospitalizations are mostly unvaccinated people. One place reported 99 percent of the hospitalizations were unvaccinated people.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
