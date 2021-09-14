GRUNDY, Va. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting in Buchanan County.
The shooting occurred on Saturday, Sept. 11, on Slate Creek Road following an altercation.
The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Buchanan General Hospital and later transferred to a Pikeville, Ky. hospital, Sheriff John McClanahan said.
Following an investigation, it was confirmed Monday that an arrest had been made in the shooting.
McClanahan said Andrew Bryant Bird, 29, of Fayette County in West Virginia, was charged with malicious wounding. McClanahan said Bird was held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. An arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Buchanan County General District Court.
McClanahan said a firearm was located and collected at the scene of the shooting.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
