Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo
The Governor’s Highway Safety Program assisted Monday with presenting an 8-hour seminar for area law enforcement agencies at the Gardner Center off Interstate 77. The seminar’s instructor, retired Sgt. Brett Pickens from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, gave the officers a variety of lessons designed to improve their safety. Titled the Below 100 training, it is designed to keep law enforcement deaths across the United States below 100, according to Sgt. Adam Ballard with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Officers from Summers County, Williamson, Delbarton, Princeton, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Athens, Beckley and West Virginia Tech participated.
