CHARLESTON — Area counties will be the recipients of funding from the state to help address child abuse and neglect.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Tuesday of a total of $2.2 million in Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Grant Program funds to 22 projects.
The awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing services such as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations and referrals.
Child Protect of Mercer County will receive $93,510.
That funding will be used for or a child-focused program that encourages a multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation and treatment of child abuse, in turn strengthening and coordinating the community’s response to child abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties, the Governor’s office said.
Stop the Hurt in McDowell County will receive $82,140 to enhance and strengthen the multidisciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.
Monroe County, along with Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties’ Child & Advocacy Center, will get $103,663.
Funds will provide the facility, the staff, and the support necessary for a coordinated multidisciplinary response for the investigation and intervention of allegations of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse in Greenbrier County.
Summers County’s REACHH Family Resource Center will get $77,473 for a program coordinator to ensure services will be expanded at the Summers County Child Advocacy Center.
The current Legislature re-appropriated funding to implement a system of child advocacy centers throughout the state. This funding is intended to provide grant relief to be passed through the Justice and Community Services (JCS) section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, to those child advocacy centers in need of supplemental financial assistance.
