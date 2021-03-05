BLUEFIELD — After undergoing nearly two years of renovations, the Bluefield Fire Station No. 3 will reopen in April.
Fire Station No. 3, which is located at 3500 E. Cumberland Road, was closed in late 2019 to allow for the start of a number of renovations to the building, including a new roof, new HVAC system and to correct a storm water issue. It will reopen on Thursday, April 8, at 10 a.m., the city announced Thursday.
A ceremony is planned to commemorate the completion of the renovation project.
The renovations took nearly two years to complete, according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.
Blackwell said the capital improvement project could not have been accomplished without the support of the community, businesses and organizations.
Due to its strategic location on Cumberland Road, the fire station allows for a quicker response time to accidents on U.S. Route 460. It is also located near the new stores that are opening at the Cumberland Crossing shopping center.
The public, as well as donors and those individuals and businesses who supported the renovation project, are invited to the April 8 ceremony. Social distancing and masks will be required.
While no parking will be available at the fire station, shutter service to the site will be available from the lower portion of the Tractor Supply parking lot beginning at 9:45 a.m. and will run continuously until 11:30 a.m., the city said.
“We couldn’t have done this without the support of the community and business organizations,” Blackwell said. “We are excited about it.”
Blackwell is a member of the team that is helping to oversee the project, which also includes Jonathan Perdue, Cody Beggs and Chief Andrian Conner. She said photos will be display during the April 8 ceremony that document the nearly two-year-long renovation project.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
